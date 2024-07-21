Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma goes on a family trip to 'reset' ahead of Sri Lanka series
Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying a well-deserved break with his family.
Rohit recently shared some pictures on social media from his family vacation.
Rohit is in a 'reset' mode ahead of India's upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma helped India win its second T20 World Cup in Barbados last month.
After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit retired from the T20Is. He will next play the ODIs against Sri Lanka.
