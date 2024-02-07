January 22, 2024

Rohit Sharma sweats it out solo ahead of the India vs England series

Rohit Sharma came off a big win in the India-Afghanistan T20I series.

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

But he has a major challenge coming up as the Men in Blue will face the Three Lions.

Source: PTI

Before heading to Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma took up some practice.

Source: Rohit Sharma

The Hitman hit some shots while in the nets at Mumbai before joining his team.

Source: Rohit Sharma

Rohit is yet to make a solid comeback in the Test format as he was unsuccessful in putting up numbers against SA.

Source: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will aim for a rebound in the red-ball format.

Source: Rohit Sharma

Rohit will don the whites and will be up against England in the first test at Hyderabad on January 25th

Source: X

