January 22, 2024
Rohit Sharma sweats it out solo ahead of the India vs England series
Rohit Sharma came off a big win in the India-Afghanistan T20I series.
Source: Disney+ Hotstar
But he has a major challenge coming up as the Men in Blue will face the Three Lions.
Source: PTI
Before heading to Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma took up some practice.
Source: Rohit Sharma
The Hitman hit some shots while in the nets at Mumbai before joining his team.
Source: Rohit Sharma
Rohit is yet to make a solid comeback in the Test format as he was unsuccessful in putting up numbers against SA.
Source: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma will aim for a rebound in the red-ball format.
Source: Rohit Sharma
Rohit will don the whites and will be up against England in the first test at Hyderabad on January 25th
Source: X