May 13, 2025

Aniket Datta

Rohit Sharma To Dinesh Karthik: A List Of Players With Most Ducks In IPL History

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell holds the top spot on the unwanted list. He has been dismissed for 19 ducks in the IPL history.

Source: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik holds the second spot with 18 ducks in his stunning IPL career.

Source: ANI

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma too features in the list with 18 ducks. He holds the third place on the list.

Source: ANI Photo

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been dismissed for a duck 17 times, holding the fourth place.

Source: BCCI

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has played 132 matches in the IPL and has been dismissed for a duck 16 times. 

Source: ANI

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has also been dismissed for a duck for 16 times.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh has scored 1706 runs in 111 IPL matches, and has been dismissed after scoring a zero 15 times.

Source: BCCI

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey stands in eighth place with 14 ducks in the cash-rich tournament.

Source: AP

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu stands in the ninth place on the chart with 14 ducks in his IPL career.

Source: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has played 163 matches in the IPL and holds the tenth place with 13 ducks.

Source: BCCI