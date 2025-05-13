Rohit Sharma To Dinesh Karthik: A List Of Players With Most Ducks In IPL History

May 13, 2025
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell holds the top spot on the unwanted list. He has been dismissed for 19 ducks in the IPL history.
Source: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik holds the second spot with 18 ducks in his stunning IPL career.
Source: ANI
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma too features in the list with 18 ducks. He holds the third place on the list.
Source: ANI Photo
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has been dismissed for a duck 17 times, holding the fourth place.
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has played 132 matches in the IPL and has been dismissed for a duck 16 times.
Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla has also been dismissed for a duck for 16 times.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Mandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh has scored 1706 runs in 111 IPL matches, and has been dismissed after scoring a zero 15 times.
Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey stands in eighth place with 14 ducks in the cash-rich tournament.
Source: AP
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu stands in the ninth place on the chart with 14 ducks in his IPL career.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh has played 163 matches in the IPL and holds the tenth place with 13 ducks.