Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rejoin India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series.

Source: BCCI

The ODI series will kickstart on August 2. India players have rejoined the squad for the contest.

Source: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer were seen training in Sri Lanka.

Source: BCCI

This is the first bilateral tour for newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Source: BCCI

India have handed a clean sweep to Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

Source: BCCI