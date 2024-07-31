Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rejoin India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series.
Source: BCCI
The ODI series will kickstart on August 2. India players have rejoined the squad for the contest.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer were seen training in Sri Lanka.
This is the first bilateral tour for newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.
India have handed a clean sweep to Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.
