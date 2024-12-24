Sachin Tendulkar Embraces the Festive Spirit During His London Getaway

Sachin Tendulkar has been enjoying some downtime and has been in a vacation mode lately.
Source: Instagam/@sachintendulkar
From the bustling streets of Mumbai, Tendulkar made a getaway and reached London to enjoy some time away from home.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Tendulkar recently visited the Apple Market, which is located in the Covent Garden Market.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
This area of London is filled with stalls selling mostly handmade goods such as jewellery, unique soaps, watercolours, and all kinds of unusual items.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is also soaking in the Christmas feeling as he also posed besides a huge Christmas tree in London.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is known to be an avid traveller who explores various regions of the world. A while back, he was seen exploring the snow capped mountains of Kashmir.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
At this moment, the legendary Indian cricketer is celebrating Christmas while at the capital city of the United Kingdom.
Source: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar made headlines when he attended the memorial event of his childhood coach and met his longtime friend Vinod Kambli in Mumbai.
Source: X