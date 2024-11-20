Sanju Samson Soars High: Unveiling India’s Top-Scoring Stars in T20Is for 2024

Team India defeated South Africa in their latest T20I outing against South Africa in an away series.
Source: AP
The Indian side broke records and raked up huge numbers! Check out the top Indian scorers of the T20I format.
Source: AP
Shubman Gill - 266 runs in eight matches
Source: X/@BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 293 runs in eight matches
Source: BCCI
Shivam Dube - 296 runs in 15 matches
Source: X- BCCI
Tilak Varma - 306 runs in five matches
Source: AP
Hardik Pandya - 352 runs in 17 matches
Source: X
Rohit Sharma - 378 runs in 11 matches
Source: AP
Suryakumar Yadav - 429 runs in 18 matches
Source: AP Photo
Sanju Samson - 436 runs in 13 matches
Source: AP Photo