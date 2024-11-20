Republic Sports Desk

Sanju Samson Soars High: Unveiling India’s Top-Scoring Stars in T20Is for 2024

Team India defeated South Africa in their latest T20I outing against South Africa in an away series. 

Source: AP

The Indian side broke records and raked up huge numbers! Check out the top Indian scorers of the T20I format.

Source: AP

Shubman Gill - 266 runs in eight matches

Source: X/@BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 293 runs in eight matches

Source: BCCI

Shivam Dube - 296 runs in 15 matches

Source: X- BCCI

Tilak Varma - 306 runs in five matches

Source: AP

Hardik Pandya - 352 runs in 17 matches

Source: X

Rohit Sharma - 378 runs in 11 matches

Source: AP

Suryakumar Yadav - 429 runs in 18 matches

Source: AP Photo

Sanju Samson - 436 runs in 13 matches

Source: AP Photo