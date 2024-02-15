February 15, 2024
Sarfaraz Khan's incredibly touching moment with his father upon his eventual receipt of an India cap
Anil Kumble, the esteemed spinner, presented the Test cap to the 26-year-old Mumbai native before the third Test match against England in Rajkot.
Sarfaraz Khan receives his maiden Test cap for the Indian Cricket Team, marking his debut appearance in the long-awaited opportunity.
The cap presentation ceremony, held before the toss, was filled with emotion as Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, was visibly proud and emotional, captured in a heartwarming moment shared by the BCCI.
Due to KL Rahul's injury, Sarfaraz seized the opportunity to make his mark in the team, while Dhruv Jurel also earned his first Test cap alongside him.
Sarfaraz Khan's debut marked a significant moment not only for him but also for his family, as evident by the touching embrace shared between the emotional father and his debuting son.
