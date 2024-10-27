Republic Sports Desk

Seven Unbreakable Paris Masters Milestones Set by Novak Djokovic That Keep Fans in Awe

Serbian Tennis Star Novak Djokovic will not defend his title at the 2024 Paris Masters.

The 37-year-old Serbian withdrew from this year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, France.

Here, we look at Djokovic's incredible records at the Paris Masters.

At the Paris Masters, Djokovic has won a record seven titles, the most of any Masters 1000 competition.

Between 2013 & 2015, Djokovic won 3 consecutive Paris Masters titles, making him the only player to do so since the tournament's establishment. He is the only man to appear in three straight finals.

The former world number one, Djokovic, has advanced to nine Paris Masters finals, more than any other player in the history of the competition.

With 17 straight wins from 2013 to 2016, the 37-year-old now holds the record for the longest winning streak at the Masters 1000 event.

With 59 appearances, Djokovic has participated in more Paris Masters matches than any other player. With a win-loss record of 50-9, he has an 84.7% win rate.

Not surprisingly, the seven-time champion set a record at the indoor hard-court tournament with his impressive 50-match winning total.

Since his debut at the Paris Masters in 2005 at 18, Novak Djokovic has participated a record 17 times. The Serb has only missed the event 3 times since making his debut (in 2017; 2020; and 2024).

