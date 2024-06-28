Republic Sports Desk
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana script history
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scripted history during India vs South Africa Test match.
Source: BCCIwomen/X
Both Women scored respective century to construct highest ever opening partnership in the history of Test cricket.
The two crafted 292 runs together against South Africa.
They surpassed the previous best of 241
It is also the second biggest partnership for any wicket.
The highest ever partnership for any wicket is 309.
