 Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana script history | Republic World
Republic Sports Desk

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana script history

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana scripted history during India vs South Africa Test match.

Source: BCCIwomen/X

Both Women scored respective century to construct highest ever opening partnership in the history of Test cricket.

Source: BCCIwomen/X

The two crafted 292 runs together against South Africa.

Source: BCCIwomen/X

They surpassed the previous best of 241

Source: BCCIwomen/X

It is also the second biggest partnership for any wicket.

Source: BCCIwomen/X

The highest ever partnership for any wicket is 309.

Source: BCCIwomen/X