June 6, 2024
Shocking Football Transfers that are a possibility this summer
Rodrygo Goes to Manchester City - With the arrival of Mbappe, Rodrygo's future is unsettled at Real Madrid. With Pep Guardiola keen he is linked to Manchester City.
Source: AP
Ederson - Manchester City's star goalkeeper in Ederson is also open to leaving if a good proposal arrives. However there are not any links with other teams as of yet.
Source: AP
Raheem Sterling - The Chelsea and England star can be shown the exit door this summer with links to Fenerbahce.
Source: AP
Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia - Romelu Lukaku will be going back to Chelsea after his loan with Roma and he has confirmed that he is open to moving to Saudi Arabia.
Source: AP
Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Pro League - KDB recently confirmed that he is open to moving to Saudi given the amount of salary they pay. It could help him out post football.
Source: AP