February 2, 2024
Shubman Gill's Test career for India so far
Shubman Gillhas participated in 21 matches, featuring in 39 innings and remaining not out in 3 of them.
Gill has amassed a total of 1063 runs, achieving a highest score of 128, with an average of 29.52.
Throughout his innings, Gill has faced 1821 deliveries, maintaining a strike rate of 58.37.
He has recorded 2 centuries and 4 half-centuries in Test cricket.
Shubman Gill's performance includes 127 boundaries and 13 sixes, showcasing his ability to score all around the ground.
Additionally, Gill has also taken 15 catches in the field, highlighting his fielding prowess.
