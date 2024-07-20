Republic Sports Desk
Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline Deliver Another Devastating Assault on Champion Cody Rhodes
WWE RAW opened with Cody Rhodes calling out Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline after their heinous attack on Randy Orton.
Source: WWE
But A-Town Down Under interrupted the Undisputed Champion and also attacked him.
Terrence Crawford then handed Cody an equalizer to chase the tag team away.
Andrade el Idolo vs. Carmelo Hayes: Andrade el Idolo wins by pinfall with The Message.
Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green: Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with an O’Connor roll.
The United States Championship match was made official for SummerSlam as Logan Paul signed the contract.
It eventually led to an intense face-off, but LA Knight stood like the man in the squared circle while Logan chickened out of the ring.
“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton: Mia Yim wins by pinfall with a schoolboy pin.
Bayley absolutely destroyed Tiffany Stratton's MITB Briefcase which distracted her, leading to Michin taking the advantage.
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) vs. “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens win via pinfall.
After the Match, The Bloodline absolutely destroyed the duo as Jacob Fatu demolished KO in the ring.
The rabid men then attacked Cody and put him through the annopuncer's desk as the show went off the air.
