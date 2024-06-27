Republic Sports Desk
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa make history! Reach first ever World Cup final
On Wednesday (Thursday morning in India), South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the semi final 1 of T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: X
With the win South Africa have become the first finalist of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: AP
Moreover, this is South Africa's first World Cup final.
Source: AP
South Africa bundled out Afghanistan at a paltry score of 56.
Source: AP
Aiden Markram and co chased the score down in 10 overs.
Source: AP
Aiden Markram has become the first captain of South Africa to take the team to a World Cup final.
Source: AP