Standout Performers From Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in just 10 overs bowled.
Source: AP
Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for India on Day 1 of the 1st Test.
Source: BCCI
Rishabh Pant stood out once again for Team India. He played a valuable knock of 37.
Source: X/Screengrab
Debutant Nitish Reddy scored the highest runs in the Indian batting line up. He scored 41 runs.
Source: X
Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the innings.
Source: AP
Josh Hazlewood took four wickets on the day and left the Indian innings reeling.
Source: AP
Debutant Harshit Rana was right on the money with the ball. He cleaned up Travis Head.
Source: PTI
Pat Cummins took two wickets on the day.
Source: x.com
KL Rahul looked set at 26 and if it weren't for the contentious call by the umpire then he might have added many more.
Source: PTI
The match is at an exciting turn just after Day 1. It will be intriguing to witness who will dominate on Day 2.
Source: cricket.com.au