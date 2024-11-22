Republic Sports Desk

Standout Performers From Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in just 10 overs bowled.

Source: AP

Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets for India on Day 1 of the 1st Test.

Source: BCCI

Rishabh Pant stood out once again for Team India. He played a valuable knock of 37.

Source: X/Screengrab

Debutant Nitish Reddy scored the highest runs in the Indian batting line up. He scored 41 runs.

Source: X

Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the innings.

Source: AP

Josh Hazlewood took four wickets on the day and left the Indian innings reeling.

Source: AP

Debutant Harshit Rana was right on the money with the ball. He cleaned up Travis Head.

Source: PTI

Pat Cummins took two wickets on the day.

Source: x.com

KL Rahul looked set at 26 and if it weren't for the contentious call by the umpire then he might have added many more.

Source: PTI

The match is at an exciting turn just after Day 1. It will be intriguing to witness who will dominate on Day 2.

Source: cricket.com.au