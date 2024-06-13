June 12, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: India beat USA in their first-ever meeting by 7 wickets
India won the toss and elected to field first against the United States in their first-ever meeting on Wednesday.
Source: ICC
India restricted the United States to 110/8 in 20 overs. The New York pitch once again proved to be a nightmare for batters.
Source: ICC
India then chased the target with 10 balls to spare and three wickets remaining. Suryakumar went unbeaten at 50.
Source: ICC
Arshdeep Singh was named the Player of the Match as he picked up a four-wicket haul.
Source: AP