June 19, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat USA by 18 runs in Super 8 opener
South Africa on Thursday defeated the United States by 18 runs to win the opening Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: AP
The Proteas restricted the USA to a total of 176/6 in 20 overs after smashing 194/4 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Source: AP
South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram helped the team post a big total before Klaasen and Stubbs took over.
Source: X.com
The United States tried their best to chase down with Gous scoring 80 off 47. However, his efforts went in vain as SA won the game.
Source: AP