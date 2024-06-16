June 15, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 confirmed after defending champions England knocked out
India were one of the first teams to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: BCCI
Australia were the first side to reach the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: AP
Afghanistan also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 in style.
Source: AP
West Indies, also a co-host, have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: ICC
South Africa have also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: AP
USA has scripted history as they are one of the two associate members to qualify for the Super 8 stage.
Source: AP
Bangladesh have also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup2024.
Source: ICC
Scotland are another associate member who have qualified for the Super 8 stage.
Source: AP