June 15, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 confirmed after defending champions England knocked out

India were one of the first teams to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: BCCI

Australia were the first side to reach the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: AP

Afghanistan also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 in style.

Source: AP

West Indies, also a co-host, have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: ICC

South Africa have also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: AP

USA has scripted history as they are one of the two associate members to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Source: AP

Bangladesh have also qualified for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup2024.

Source: ICC

Scotland are another associate member who have qualified for the Super 8 stage.

Source: AP

