June 13, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Top performers of the tournament thus far
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is currently the top run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 156 runs in 2 innings.
Source: ICC
Aaron Jones is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 141 runs in 3 innings.
Source: AP
David Warner is the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024, with 115 runs in 3 innings.
Source: X
Fazalhaq Farooqi is currently the top wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2024 with 9 wickets in 2 innings.
Source: AP
Anrich Nortje is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 8 wickets in 3 innings.
Source: AP
Alzarri Joseph is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 8 wickets in 3 innings.
Source: ICC