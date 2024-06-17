June 16, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Top run-scorer after Pakistan vs Ireland match
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is currently the top run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 with 167 runs in 3 innings.
Source: ICC
Marcus Stoinis is the second-highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 with 156 runs in 4 innings.
Source: AP
Travis Head is the third-highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 with 148 runs in 4 innings.
Source: AP
Aaron Jones is the fourth-highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 with 141 runs in 3 innings.
Source: AP
Brandon McMullen is the fifth-highest run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2024 with 140 runs in 4 innings.
Source: AP