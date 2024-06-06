June 5, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Top run scorers in the tournament thus far
Aaron Jones is the top run scorers in the T20 World Cup 2024 thus far with 94 runs in 1 game.
Source: AP
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the second-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 76 runs in 1 game.
Source: ICC
Ibrahim Zadran is the third-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 70 runs in 1 game.
Source: ICC
Andries Gous is the fourth-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 65 runs in 1 game.
Source: USA Cricket
Navneet Dhaliwal is the fifth-highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup 2024 with 61 runs in 1 game.
Source: ICC