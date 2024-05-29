May 28, 2024
T20 World Cup: List of all Winners from 2007 to 2022
Team India won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 after defeating Pakistan.
Source: ICC
Pakistan won the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009.
Source: ICC
England won the third edition of the T20 World Cup in 2010. They also won the eight and latest edition in 2022.
Source: ICC
West Indies won the fourth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2012. They also won the sixth edition in 2016.
Source: AP
Sri Lanka won the fifth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2014.
Source: ICC
Pakistan won the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021.
Source: ICC