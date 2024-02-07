January 10, 2024

Take a look at India's predicted XI for 1st T20I against Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against each other in a three-match T20I series.

The first match will be held on January 11 in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first bilateral T20I series between the two nations.

Let's take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I. 1. Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh.

Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

