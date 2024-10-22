Republic Sports Desk

Team India All Set For 2nd New Zealand Test; Sweat It Out In The Nets In Pune

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the 2nd Test match of their three-match series, starting October 24. 

Source: BCCI

The match is scheduled to be played at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, where the Indian team held a practice session on Tuesday. 

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen practicing along with other members of the team. 

India will look to bounce back after losing the first Test match by 8 wickets and going 1-0 down in the contest. 

The first Test match in Bengaluru was won by New Zealand, who bowled India out for just 46 runs in the first innings of the game. 

This was India's lowest total in a Test match played at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand won their first Test match in India since 1988. 

Washington Sundar has been added to India's squad for the second Test match and will most likely play the game in Pune. 

The upcoming match against New Zealand is expected to feature a pitch with minimal grass cover, which will likely produce a slow and dry surface. 

India are also looking to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship for the third consecutive time. 

For that to happen, India will have to win the remaining two Test matches against New Zealand and showcase good cricket in the subsequent series in Australia. 

