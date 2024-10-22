Team India All Set For 2nd New Zealand Test; Sweat It Out In The Nets In Pune

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in the 2nd Test match of their three-match series, starting October 24.
Source: BCCI
The match is scheduled to be played at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, where the Indian team held a practice session on Tuesday.
Source: BCCI
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen practicing along with other members of the team.
Source: BCCI
India will look to bounce back after losing the first Test match by 8 wickets and going 1-0 down in the contest.
Source: BCCI
The first Test match in Bengaluru was won by New Zealand, who bowled India out for just 46 runs in the first innings of the game.
Source: BCCI
This was India's lowest total in a Test match played at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand won their first Test match in India since 1988.
Source: BCCI
Washington Sundar has been added to India's squad for the second Test match and will most likely play the game in Pune.
Source: BCCI
The upcoming match against New Zealand is expected to feature a pitch with minimal grass cover, which will likely produce a slow and dry surface.
Source: BCCI
India are also looking to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship for the third consecutive time.
Source: BCCI
For that to happen, India will have to win the remaining two Test matches against New Zealand and showcase good cricket in the subsequent series in Australia.
Source: BCCI