Vishal Tiwari
Team India arrive in Sri Lanka for white-ball challenge
The Indian cricket team led by newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday.
Source: SLC
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been named captain of the T20 team, was spotted along with stars like Hardik and Rinku.
Source: SLC
The Indian team will play three T20Is followed by as many ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Source: SLC
Earlier in the day, Gautam Gambhir held a pre-series press conference to address all the questions.
Source: AP