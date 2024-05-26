May 25, 2024

Team India players depart for T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

The first batch of players from the Team India’s 15-member squad has departed for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Source: BCCI

The second batch of players is expected to leave India on May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final.

Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli was notably missing from the group comprising Rohit Sharma who left India on May 25.

Source: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were spotted with the group of players who left for the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Source: BCCI

India will play its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5.

Source: bcci/x/adidas

