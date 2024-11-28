Team India Reaches Canberra, Australia PM Anthony Albanese Hosts Them In The Capital

Team India have landed in Canberra and the Rohit Sharma-led side met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the country's capital.
Australia PM Anthony Albanese hosted the entire Indian Cricket Team at the Parliament House in the country's capital of Canberra for a reception.
The AUS PM met with all of the Indian cricketers, including Team India superstar batter Virat Kohli.
Anthony Albanese had Virat Kohli had a bit of a banter over cricket and both of them seemed to enjoy it all.
The skipper of the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, also addressed to the people at the Parliament House.
Team India will participate in a two-day pink-ball practice match from November 30.
The Indian Cricket team will face off against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval, which will serve as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6.
In Rohit Sharma's absence from the Perth Test, vice captain Jasprit Bumrah led the side with efficiency and pulled off one of Men In Blue's most memorable test wins while Down Under.
The Perth Test also saw Virat Kohli returning to form after a slew of bad performance as he secured his 81st overall ton. It was a sight to witness, as the India batter relished the feat.
Now that Rohit Sharma is back, he will be leading the side and will be a part of the pink-ball practice match and then at the Adelaide Test.
