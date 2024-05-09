May 8, 2024

Team India's full kit revealed ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli features

Adidas has unveiled Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The marquee ICC event is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2.

The BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit Sharma has been named the captain, while Hardik Pandya will play as his deputy.

Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh miss out on the main squad for the tournament.

Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have been added in the reserves list.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been picked along with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as spinners.

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh are India's pace battery. Hardik and Shivam Dube can also bowl with some pace.

