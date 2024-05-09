May 8, 2024
Team India's full kit revealed ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli features
Adidas has unveiled Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: X/Adidas
The marquee ICC event is slated to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2.
Source: X/Adidas
The BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Source: X/Adidas
Rohit Sharma has been named the captain, while Hardik Pandya will play as his deputy.
Source: X/Adidas
Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh miss out on the main squad for the tournament.
Source: X/Adidas
Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill have been added in the reserves list.
Source: X/Adidas
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been picked along with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as spinners.
Source: X/Adidas
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh are India's pace battery. Hardik and Shivam Dube can also bowl with some pace.
Source: X/Adidas