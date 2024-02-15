February 15, 2024
Teams that could win the UEFA Champions League this season
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid could be the under-dogs this season after their recent performances.
Source: AP
Mbappe is in top form this season and could deliver PSG their first ever UCL this season.
Source: AP
Harry Kane will eye to win his first European trophy with Bayern Munich this season.
Source: AP
Jude Bellingham's form and Real Madrid's rich history aligns with the goal to win another UCL for the Spanish giants.
Source: AP
The defending champions, Manchester City, are the favorites this season, given their dominance in the world football under Guardiola.
Source: AP