May 31, 2024
The absolute legends of T20 World Cup: Leading wicket-takers and six-hitters of the ICC tournament
Let's take a look at the top wicket-takers and batsmen with the most sixes as the T20 World Cup prepares for its ninth edition.
Source: X/ T20WorldCup
Batters with the most sixes 5. Shane Watson: 31 sixes
Source: BCCI
4. Yuvraj Singh: 33 sixes
Source: BCCI
3. Joss Buttler: 33 sixes
Source: AP
2. Rohit Sharma: 35 sixes
Source: X/@ImRo45
1. Chris Gayle: 63 sixes
Source: ANI
The leading wicket-takers 5. Ajantha Mendis: 35 wickets
Source: AP
4. Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets
Source: AP
3. Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets
Source: AP
2. Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets
Source: AP
1. Shakib Al Hasan: 47 wickets
Source: AP