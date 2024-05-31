May 31, 2024

The absolute legends of T20 World Cup: Leading wicket-takers and six-hitters of the ICC tournament

Let's take a look at the top wicket-takers and batsmen with the most sixes as the T20 World Cup prepares for its ninth edition.

Source: X/ T20WorldCup

Batters with the most sixes 5. Shane Watson: 31 sixes

Source: BCCI

4. Yuvraj Singh: 33 sixes

Source: BCCI

3. Joss Buttler: 33 sixes

Source: AP

2. Rohit Sharma: 35 sixes

Source: X/@ImRo45

1. Chris Gayle: 63 sixes

Source: ANI

The leading wicket-takers 5. Ajantha Mendis: 35 wickets

Source: AP

4. Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets

Source: AP

3. Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets

Source: AP

2. Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets

Source: AP

1. Shakib Al Hasan: 47 wickets

Source: AP

View Next Slide