June 6, 2024
The best signings WWE has made under CCO Triple H (Including NXT under Shawn Michaels)
CM Punk: A brash-mouthed superstar with elite mic skills and draws a massive audience who can pose as an incredible anti-babyface.
Source: WWE
Jade Cargill: A sure-fire future Hall of Famer with unmatched strength and resilience who can surge as the face of the women's division.
Source: WWE
Andrade: The Latino power that can draw significant attention from the crowd with his unmatched in-ring skills.
Source: WWE
Chelsea Green: A karen-like character who has been nothing less than entertaining.
Source: WWE
Dragon Lee: The future of Lucha Libre, perhaps a Rey Mysterio 2.0 who could emerge as a World Champion. Immaculate high-flying abilities and athletic skills.
Source: WWE
Shawn Spears: A star with a lot of potential in the bag, he can be a sure-fire entertainer as his character draws a lot of appeal.
Source: WWE
Ethan Page: The newest entry in NXT, boasts a lot of fire within him and has the hunger to wrestle.
Source: WWE
NicK Aldis: An elite GM who has held control of the Blue Brand. He exceled as a wrestler, and now, he is doing wonders as a general manager.
Source: WWE