Republic Sports Desk

The Coaching Carousel: The Fab 13 Coaches Who Have Been Appointed Before IPL 2025 Season

Munaf Patel - Bowling Coach of the Delhi Capitals.

Source: BCCI

Hemang Badani - Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals

Source: TNPL

Parthiv Patel - Assistant Coach of the Gujarat Titans

Source: AP Photo

Omkar Salvi - Bowling Coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Source: X/@RCBTweets

Dinesh Karthik - Batting Coach & Mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Source: PTI

Dwayne Bravo - Mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders

Source: BCCI

Zaheer Khan - Mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants

Source: ANI

Ricky Ponting - Head Coach of the Punjab Kings 

Source: BCCI/IPL

Paras Mhambrey - Co-Bowling Coach of the Mumbai Indians

Source: BCCI

Mahela Jayawardene - Head Coach of the Mumbai Indians

Source: BCCI

Vikram Rathour - Batting Coach of the Rajasthan Royals

Source: AP

Rahul Dravid -  Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals

Source: ANI Photo

Y Venugopal Rao - Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals

Source: Instagram/@officialindiacapitals