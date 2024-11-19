The Coaching Carousel: The Fab 13 Coaches Who Have Been Appointed Before IPL 2025 Season

Munaf Patel - Bowling Coach of the Delhi Capitals.
Source: BCCI
Hemang Badani - Head Coach of the Delhi Capitals
Source: TNPL
Parthiv Patel - Assistant Coach of the Gujarat Titans
Source: AP Photo
Omkar Salvi - Bowling Coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Source: X/@RCBTweets
Dinesh Karthik - Batting Coach & Mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Source: PTI
Dwayne Bravo - Mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders
Source: BCCI
Zaheer Khan - Mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants
Source: ANI
Ricky Ponting - Head Coach of the Punjab Kings
Source: BCCI/IPL
Paras Mhambrey - Co-Bowling Coach of the Mumbai Indians
Source: BCCI
Mahela Jayawardene - Head Coach of the Mumbai Indians
Source: BCCI
Vikram Rathour - Batting Coach of the Rajasthan Royals
Source: AP
Rahul Dravid - Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals
Source: ANI Photo
Y Venugopal Rao - Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals
Source: Instagram/@officialindiacapitals