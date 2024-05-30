May 30, 2024
The Favourites to win T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies
5. South Africa - The Proteas have a lot to prove and will want to shrug off their chokers tag. They do have a well balanced squad that can go all the way.
Source: AP
4. New Zealand - The Black Caps have been getting close to winning their first world cup every tournament. So will this finally be the year?
Source: AP
3. India - There is no doubt that given their talent Indian Cricket Team enters every ICC event as favourites. But they haven't won a trophy in 11 years. Will this be the year?
Source: BCCI
2. England - The Defending Champions have consistently been one of the best T20 sides and will be among the favourites to win again.
Source: AP
1. Australia - Only a fool would not consider Australia as favourites in a World Cup or an ICC tournament.
Source: AP