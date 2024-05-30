May 30, 2024

The Favourites to win T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies

5. South Africa - The Proteas have a lot to prove and will want to shrug off their chokers tag. They do have a well balanced squad that can go all the way.

Source: AP

4. New Zealand - The Black Caps have been getting close to winning their first world cup every tournament. So will this finally be the year?

Source: AP

3. India - There is no doubt that given their talent Indian Cricket Team enters every ICC event as favourites. But they haven't won a trophy in 11 years. Will this be the year?

Source: BCCI

2. England - The Defending Champions have consistently been one of the best T20 sides and will be among the favourites to win again.

Source: AP

1. Australia - Only a fool would not consider Australia as favourites in a World Cup or an ICC tournament.

Source: AP

