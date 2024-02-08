February 7, 2024
The only 4 players to achieve number one in ICC rankings
Jasprit Bumrah recently dethroned R Ashwin to become the number one bowler in the Test format
Bumrah achieved the number one ranking in Tests, in ODIs and even in T20Is as well.
Virat Kohli, one of India's stalwart cricketers, have reached the number one rankings in all three formats
Virat Kohli has achieved the number one status in T20Is, ODIs and even in the Test format
Ricky Ponting is another big name in the list who have achieved the feat.
Matthew Hayden is the fourth name who have achieved the mega feat and is now joined by Bumrah, Kohli and Ponting
