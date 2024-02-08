February 7, 2024

The only 4 players to achieve number one in ICC rankings

Jasprit Bumrah recently dethroned R Ashwin to become the number one bowler in the Test format

Source: BCCI

Bumrah achieved the number one ranking in Tests, in ODIs and even in T20Is as well.

Source: X/@BCCI

Virat Kohli, one of India's stalwart cricketers, have reached the number one rankings in all three formats

Source: AP

Virat Kohli has achieved the number one status in T20Is, ODIs and even in the Test format

Source: AP

Ricky Ponting is another big name in the list who have achieved the feat.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Matthew Hayden is the fourth name who have achieved the mega feat and is now joined by Bumrah, Kohli and Ponting

Source: ICC/screengrab

