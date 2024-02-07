January 28, 2024
The only WWE superstar who has won the Royal Rumble match thrice
Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 match and thereby became one of the superstars, who have won the eminent match twice.
Source: WWE
In the history books there are a total of 8 superstars who have won the WWE Royal Rumble match more than once. However, there is only one superstar who has managed to win it thrice.
Source: wwe.com
Hell Yeah! It is none other than Stone Cold. He won the match-up in 1997, 1998 and then in 2001.
Source: Stone Cold