February 17, 2024
The Rock joins the Bloodline in WWE SmackDown
- The Rock's electrifying return to WWE SmackDown saw him confronting Triple H alongside Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated segment.
Source: WWE
He delivered a charismatic speech teasing future clashes and storylines leading to WrestleMania.
Source: WWE
The Rock's ongoing feud with Cody Rhodes seems to intensify, creating anticipation among fans.
Source: WWE
After the cameras stopped filming, The Rock broke character, joining The Bloodline and engaging with the audience.
Source: wwe.com
Speculation arises about WrestleMania XL's potential conclusion with The Rock's involvement in The Bloodline, adding a new dimension to the storyline.
Source: WWE
Fans eagerly anticipate the closing moments of the big event due to The Rock's role in The Bloodline and its impact on Cody Rhodes' potential outcome.
Source: WWE