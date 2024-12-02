Republic Sports Desk

The Run-Masters of Test Cricket: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, And Their Active Rivals

The race for the World Test Championship has intensified as the teams are vying for the top two spots to seal their spot in the summit clash

Source: AP

Amid the race, the active batters have been making records and piling runs in the cycle.

Source: AP Photo

Ahead of the WTC Final, let's take a look at the active cricketers who have the most runs in Test cricket.

Source: BCCI

Dimuth Karunaratne - 7144 runs in 97 Test matches

Source: AP

Cheteshwar Pujara - 7195 runs in 103 Test matches

Source: X

Angelo Mathews - 7966 runs in 115 Test matches

Source: ANI Photo

Kane Williamson - 9035 runs in 103 Test matches

Source: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli - 9145 runs in 119 Test Matches

Source: AP Photo

Steve Smith - 9702 runs in 110 Test matches

Source: AP

Joe Root - 12754 runs in 150 Test matches

Source: AP Photo

 Next Story