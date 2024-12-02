The Run-Masters of Test Cricket: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, And Their Active Rivals

The race for the World Test Championship has intensified as the teams are vying for the top two spots to seal their spot in the summit clash
Source: AP
Amid the race, the active batters have been making records and piling runs in the cycle.
Source: AP Photo
Ahead of the WTC Final, let's take a look at the active cricketers who have the most runs in Test cricket.
Source: BCCI
Dimuth Karunaratne - 7144 runs in 97 Test matches
Source: AP
Cheteshwar Pujara - 7195 runs in 103 Test matches
Source: X
Angelo Mathews - 7966 runs in 115 Test matches
Source: ANI Photo
Kane Williamson - 9035 runs in 103 Test matches
Source: ANI Photo
Virat Kohli - 9145 runs in 119 Test Matches
Source: AP Photo
Steve Smith - 9702 runs in 110 Test matches
Source: AP
Joe Root - 12754 runs in 150 Test matches
Source: AP Photo