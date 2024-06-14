June 14, 2024

The ten oldest trophies in the history of Sports

The Stanley Cup - Hockey - 1892

Source: AP

The Ashes Urn - Cricket - 1882

Source: AP

The Calcutta Cup - Rugby - 1879

Source: AP

The Wimbledon Trophies - Tennis - 1877

Source: AP

The Scottish Club Trophy - Football - 1874

Source: scottishfa.co.uk

The Claret Jug - Golf - 1872

Source: NBC Sports

The America's Cup - Golf - 1851

Source: AP

The Royal Musselburgh Old Club Cup - Golf - 1774

Source: X/@RMusselburgh

The Scorton Silver Arrow - Archery - 1673

Source: isoh.org

The Carlisle Bells - Horse Racing - 1599

Source: X/@CarlisleRaces

