June 14, 2024
The ten oldest trophies in the history of Sports
The Stanley Cup - Hockey - 1892
Source: AP
The Ashes Urn - Cricket - 1882
Source: AP
The Calcutta Cup - Rugby - 1879
Source: AP
The Wimbledon Trophies - Tennis - 1877
Source: AP
The Scottish Club Trophy - Football - 1874
Source: scottishfa.co.uk
The Claret Jug - Golf - 1872
Source: NBC Sports
The America's Cup - Golf - 1851
Source: AP
The Royal Musselburgh Old Club Cup - Golf - 1774
Source: X/@RMusselburgh
The Scorton Silver Arrow - Archery - 1673
Source: isoh.org
The Carlisle Bells - Horse Racing - 1599
Source: X/@CarlisleRaces