Republic Sports Desk

The Top 10 Players With The Most IPL Matches

  1. MS Dhoni has the most IPL matches. He has played 264 matches. 

Source: BCCI

2. Dinesh Karthik comes in at number 2. He has played 257 matches. 

Source: BCCI

3. Rohit Sharma has played 257 matches in the IPL. 

Source: BCCI

4. Virat Kohli at number 4 has played 252 matches. 

Source: BCCI

5. Ravindra Jadeja in his career has played 240 IPL matches. 

Source: BCCI

6. Shikhar Dhawan in his time in the IPL has played 222 matches. 

Source: BCCI

7. Ravinchandran Ashwin comes in at number 7, he has played 212 matches in the IPL. 

Source: BCCI

8. Mr. IPL Suresh Raina has played a total of 205 matches in the IPL.

Source: BCCI

9. Robin Uthappa has played a total of 205 matches in the IPL.

Source: BCCI

10. The list is completed by Ambati Rayudu as he has played 204 matches in the IPL.

Source: BCCI