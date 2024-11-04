The Top 10 Players With The Most IPL Matches

Source: BCCI
2. Dinesh Karthik comes in at number 2. He has played 257 matches.
3. Rohit Sharma has played 257 matches in the IPL.
4. Virat Kohli at number 4 has played 252 matches.
5. Ravindra Jadeja in his career has played 240 IPL matches.
6. Shikhar Dhawan in his time in the IPL has played 222 matches.
7. Ravinchandran Ashwin comes in at number 7, he has played 212 matches in the IPL.
8. Mr. IPL Suresh Raina has played a total of 205 matches in the IPL.
9. Robin Uthappa has played a total of 205 matches in the IPL.
10. The list is completed by Ambati Rayudu as he has played 204 matches in the IPL.
