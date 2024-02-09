February 9, 2024
The Undertaker arrives during Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match
Al-Hilal secured a 2-0 victory in a friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with goals from Sergej Milinković-Savić and Salem Aldawsari.
Source: AP
Despite having less possession, Al-Hilal demonstrated strength with 6 shots on target out of 10 attempts, showcasing solid defense and effective attacking play.
Source: AlNassrFC_EN/X
WWE superstar The Undertaker made a surprising appearance before the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal match, enthralling Cristiano Ronaldo and other fans with a ceremonial ritual.
Source: x/SCREENGRAB
The Undertaker collaborated with WWE and the General Entertainment Authority to bring a dramatic entrance to the Riyadh Season Cup final.
Source: x/SCREENGRAB
Although Ronaldo enjoyed The Undertaker's presence, Al-Nassr fell short on the pitch, losing 2-0 to Al-Hilal, with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari.
Source: ap
In the upcoming AFC Champions League matches, Al-Fayha will face Al Nassr FC on Feb 14, 2024, at 23:30, and Sepahan will take on Al Hilal on Feb 15, 2024, at 21:30, promising intense competition.
Source: AP