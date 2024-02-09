February 9, 2024

The Undertaker arrives during Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match

Al-Hilal secured a 2-0 victory in a friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, with goals from Sergej Milinković-Savić and Salem Aldawsari.

Source: AP

Despite having less possession, Al-Hilal demonstrated strength with 6 shots on target out of 10 attempts, showcasing solid defense and effective attacking play.

Source: AlNassrFC_EN/X

WWE superstar The Undertaker made a surprising appearance before the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal match, enthralling Cristiano Ronaldo and other fans with a ceremonial ritual.

Source: x/SCREENGRAB

The Undertaker collaborated with WWE and the General Entertainment Authority to bring a dramatic entrance to the Riyadh Season Cup final.

Source: x/SCREENGRAB

Although Ronaldo enjoyed The Undertaker's presence, Al-Nassr fell short on the pitch, losing 2-0 to Al-Hilal, with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari.

Source: ap

In the upcoming AFC Champions League matches, Al-Fayha will face Al Nassr FC on Feb 14, 2024, at 23:30, and Sepahan will take on Al Hilal on Feb 15, 2024, at 21:30, promising intense competition.

Source: AP

