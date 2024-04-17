April 17, 2024
The Undertaker opens up on his WrestleMania XL appearance and how it materialized
The Undertaker recently opened up on his cameo at the main event of WrestleMania XL Night two, where he bodied The Rock
The Undertaker was in Philadelphia for the WrestleMania XL weekend and was present in the Hall of Fame.
The Deadman was the inductor for legendary boxer Mohammad Ali, who was posthumously enshrined into WWE's Hall of Fame.
The Undertaker detailed how his unexpected presence came together on a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," starting with a call from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
"I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H that said, 'Hey, there's a lot of things are going on, a lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?'
'And I was like, 'Look, if it works and if I can help to it in any way, I don't really know how, but if I can be of help, fine. Whatever you guys need, just let me know.'
"I get a text during Sunday, and that's when you see me get up [from the seat]," The Undertaker revealed.
The Undertaker came out to the aid of Cody Rhodes, with John Cena, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins also coming in for the rescue.
The final five minutes of WrestleMania XL was one of the most chaotic yet the most poetic endings to the Showcase of the Immortals .
Source: WWE