May 16, 2024
These players might be playing their last Euros in 2024
Olivier Giroud - France - One of France's most prolific strikers, Olivier Giroud will want to win the only major international trophy remaining for France's Golden generation to win.
Manuel Neuer - Germany - Often regarded as the GOAT keeper, Manuel Neuer is nearing the twilight of his career and might be in his last Euros with the home side.
Robert Lewandowski - Poland - The Polish captain is also nearing the end of his career and might be his last blast in front of goal with Poland at Euros.
Thomas Muller - Germany - Thomas Muller is another German legend in the list who might be playing his last Euros for his nation.
Toni Kroos - Germany - Toni Kroos has come out of retirement to represent Germany in Euros 2024 and this will certainly be his last Euros
Luka Modric - Croatia - The maestro in midfield continues to defy age at 38 years old but the Croatian national team captain might well be having his final dance with his country.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - The Portuguese skipper and winner of the tournament in 2016 at 39 will certainly be playing his last Euros tournament.
