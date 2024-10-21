TOP-10: Bowlers With Most Wickets In IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket taker in IPL. He has so far taken 205 wickets.
Piyush Chawla is at number two with 192 dismissals.
At number three it is Dwayne Bravo with 183 wickets.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the number four spot with 181 wickets.
Sunil Narine is at number 5 with 180 wickets.
At number six it is Ravichandran Ashwin with 180 wickets.
Amit Mishra is at seven with 174 wickets.
Lasith Malinga is at number eight with 170 wickets.
Jasprit Bumrah is currently at number nine with 165 dismissals.
Ravindra Jadeja is at 10 with 160 wickets.
