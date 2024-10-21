Republic Sports Desk

TOP-10: Bowlers With Most Wickets In IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket taker in IPL. He has so far taken 205 wickets.

Source: BCCI

Piyush Chawla is at number two with 192 dismissals.

Source: BCCI/IPL

At number three it is Dwayne Bravo with 183 wickets.

Source: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the number four spot with 181 wickets.

Source: BCCI

Sunil Narine is at number 5 with 180 wickets.

Source: BCCI

At number six it is Ravichandran Ashwin with 180 wickets.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Amit Mishra is at seven with 174 wickets.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Lasith Malinga is at number eight with 170 wickets.

Source: X/MumbaiIndians

Jasprit Bumrah is currently at number nine with 165 dismissals.

Source: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja is at 10 with 160 wickets.

Source: JioCinema