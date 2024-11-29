Top-10: Leading Run Scorers In IPL

At number 10, it is Dinesh Karthik. The veteran batter represented franchises like KKR, RCB, MI, and DD (now DC) in his IPL career, and in the process scored 4842 runs in 257 matches.
Robin Uthappa is at number 9 with 4952 runs in 205 matches.
Chris Gayle scored 4965 runs in 142 matches and stands at number 8 in the list.
AB de Villiers played 184 IPL games and scored 5162 runs.
MS Dhoni is 6th in the list with 5243 runs in 264 games.
Mr. IPL Suresh Raina is 5th. He scored 5528 runs in 205 matches.
Next up, it is David Warner with 6565 runs in 184 matches. As someone who has played these many matches, he holds the best IPL average of 40.52.
Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 6628 runs in 257 games.
Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement after IPL 2024, scored 6769 runs in 222 matches.
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the league. He scored 8004 runs in 252 games.
