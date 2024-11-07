Top-10: Players SRH Can Target In IPL 2025 Mega Auctions

Former SRH captain David Warner will enter the bidding pool this time. Will SRH go for the captain that won them the title in 2016?
Source: IPL
Glenn Maxwell could emerge as the hottest property in the auctions and SRH could make a bid for him.
Source: Jio Cinema
Imagine Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the same team. The bowling would be sorted.
Source: PTI
All the franchises would have eyes on Rishabh Pant. SRH could be destination for the former DC captain.
Source: BCCI
Ishan Kishan has been released by Mumbai Indians and could find a harbor in the form of SRH.
Source: AP
KL Rahul is also expected to be a popular name in the auction. Rahul started his IPL career with SRH and ould head toward the franchise again.
Source: BCCI
SRH could target Mohammed Siraj in the upcoming auctions.
Source: BCCI
SRH could also go after Trent Boult in the upcoming auctions.
Source: iplt20.com
Released by CSK, Sameer Rizvi could find opportunities playing for SRH, should the franchise pick him up in the auction.
Source: sameerrizvi/instagram
Venkatesh Iyer is a all-rounder up for grabs and SRH could make a hefty bid for him.
Source: AP