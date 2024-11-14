Republic Sports Desk

Top-10: Rivals Of John Cena In WWE

John Cena made his debut against Kurt Angle. The two had a popular rivalry back in the day.

Triple H was John Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 22. Nobody expected John to win but not only he won he became a big deal as he submitted The Game.

Randy Orton is arguably the biggest rival of John Cena in WWE.

Edge and John Cena's rivalry will go down in history. The two fought several times in the squared circle.

The Rock and John Cena had only fought twice but the rivalry was indeed a once in a lifetime kind.

Shawn Michaels and John Cena had a huge rivalry at the time of WrestleMania 23.

John Cena also engaged in a segment with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the only opponent over whom Cena did not have victory.

Kane and John Cena gave some of the classics during their time working together.

Like Randy Orton, CM Punk will also go down as one of the biggest rivals of John Cena.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena had a fiery rivalry. Cena could challenge Lesnar again upon returning.

