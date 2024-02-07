January 29, 2024
Top-3: Superstars who could face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40
Roman Reigns would certainly defend his Universal title at WrestleMania 40. The question is who would be standing in front of the Tribal Chief?
Cody Rhodes is expected to finish what he could not at WrestleMania 39. Therefore, he would likely use his Royal Rumble veto to choose Roman as his opponent.
The Rock may enter in the storyline as well. In the past a feud between Roman and Rock has been teased.
CM Punk is also a name that could come out of nowhere and establish as the contender for Roman Reigns.
