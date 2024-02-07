January 30, 2024
Top-4: Controversies of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has been a controversial superstar of WWE. The Beast Incarnate never shied away from being blunt. Thus, let's take a look at 5 controversies of the Beast.
Source: WWE
Lesnar wrote in his book in 2002 that he wasn't told about the finish of a match against The Rock. He claimed that The Rock was "in cahoots with" Vince McMahon.
Source: WWE
Brock Lesnar once claimed that he does not want to end up like Nature Boy Ric Flair.
Source: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar slammed Vince McMahon for wanting him to start from the scratch during his 2nd stint with WWE.
Source: wwe.com
Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle's friendship turned bitter during the twilight of Lesnar's first stint with WWE. Lesnar claimed that Kurt told Vince the secret, he told him as a friend.
Source: Kurt Angle
A lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon recently, and as per reports Lesnar was also allegedly involved in the wrongdoing.
Source: WWE