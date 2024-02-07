January 21, 2024
Top-4: Highest individual scores in T20s
Glenn Maxwell is at No.3 spot. His best score i.e., 145, which came against Sri Lanka is 2016, carries 4th place in the list of highest individual scores.
Source: BCCI
Hazratullah Zazai is number second in the list. He scored 162 in just 62 balls in a T20I against Ireland in 2019
Source: AP
Former Australia Captain, Aaron Finch has the 3rd highest as well as the highest individual T20 score to his name. The player scored 156 in 2013 and 171 in 2018.
Source: AP