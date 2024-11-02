Top-4: Most Five Wicket Hauls For India in Tests

No.1 Ravchandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin has most five wicket hauls under his name for India. The off-spinner has taken 37-five wicket hauls till now.
No.2 Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble has taken 35 five wicket hauls in his illustrious career.
No.3 Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh took 25 five wicket hauls in Tests.
No.4 Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev took 23 five wicket hauls in his legendary career.
Aside from the Indians, Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the tree when it comes to taking 5-wicket hauls.
With 67 five wicket hauls Muttiah Muralitharan is above all the other bowlers by quite some distance.
