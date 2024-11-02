Republic Sports Desk

Top-4: Most Five Wicket Hauls For India in Tests

No.1 Ravchandran Ashwin

Source: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has most five wicket hauls under his name for India. The off-spinner has taken 37-five wicket hauls till now.

Source: bcci

No.2 Anil Kumble 

Source: AP

Anil Kumble has taken 35 five wicket hauls in his illustrious career.

Source: BCCI

No.3 Harbhajan Singh 

Source: AP

Harbhajan Singh took 25 five wicket hauls in Tests.

Source: BCCI

No.4 Kapil Dev

Source: sachin-rt/X

Kapil Dev took 23 five wicket hauls in his legendary career.

Source: BCCI

Aside from the Indians, Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the tree when it comes to taking 5-wicket hauls.

Source: AP

With 67 five wicket hauls Muttiah Muralitharan is above all the other bowlers by quite some distance.

Source: ICC