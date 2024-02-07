January 23, 2024
Top-4: Test knocks of Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's 4th best innings has to be the 200 against West Indies from 2016.
Source: PTI
The 211 against New Zealand in 2016 will take the 3rd place spot.
Source: Disney Hotstar
2016 was a fabulous year for Virat Kohli. Kohli's second best Test knock came against England during the home series of 2016. Kohli played an innings of 235 during the series.
Source: ap
Virat Kohli's best knock came against South Africa in 2019. The right hander scored an unbeaten 254 against the Proteas.
Source: ANI